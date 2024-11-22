Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,652 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of American Superconductor worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

American Superconductor Trading Up 9.3 %

American Superconductor stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -681.07 and a beta of 2.14.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

