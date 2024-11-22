Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 380,145 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,145 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

