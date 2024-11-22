Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,320 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $155,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $146,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 12.85 and a 200-day moving average of 12.52. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 10.48 and a one year high of 13.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

