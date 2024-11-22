Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 17.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,542,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,792,000 after buying an additional 376,798 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $63.09 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

