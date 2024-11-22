Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

