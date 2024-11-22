Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average is $148.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

