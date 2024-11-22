Commerce Bank Sells 1,606 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $2,612,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.