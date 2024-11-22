Commerce Bank Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,415 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.80 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

