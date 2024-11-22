Commerce Bank Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,597 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,439,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,894,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after buying an additional 91,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 398,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,363 shares of company stock worth $3,732,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

