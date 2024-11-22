Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 86,052 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,398,000 after acquiring an additional 581,472 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $23,755,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 442.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 456,124 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 479.8% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 486,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 402,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 84.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 876,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after buying an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

