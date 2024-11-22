Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($13.28) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.22), with a volume of 598895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.59).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £424.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,631.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 894.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 846.35.

In related news, insider Simon Walther bought 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.41) per share, for a total transaction of £5,417.88 ($6,820.95). Corporate insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

