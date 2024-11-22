CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215.15 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.85), with a volume of 182751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is presently 8,461.54%.

In other CML Microsystems news, insider Nigel G. Clark acquired 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,810.10 ($24,940.32). 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

