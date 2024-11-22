CMC Markets Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10 (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 273.70 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.41. The firm has a market cap of £765.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,635.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.39).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £298.92 ($376.33). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £303.36 ($381.92). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 288 shares of company stock valued at $89,922. Insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading

