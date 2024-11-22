CloudCommerce Appoints Douglas Beck as Chief Financial Officer

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) announced in a recent 8-K filing that Douglas Beck has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company. The announcement came as John Small, the former CFO, tendered his resignation. Small’s resignation, effective November 22, 2024, was disclosed by the company on November 20, 2024. There were no reported disagreements between Small and the company on any operational or policy matters.

Douglas Beck will officially assume the role of CFO starting November 22, 2024, with an annual salary set at $210,000. Beck brings along a considerable background in financial roles, having previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a human capital services enterprise, and Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical stage medical device company.

Prior to these roles, Beck held the position of CFO and consultant at JLM Couture, Inc., a prominent designer and manufacturer of high-end bridal wear and accessories. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University, is a certified public accountant in New York, and is affiliated with the New York State Society of CPAs SEC and CFO committees.

CloudCommerce expressed confidence in Beck’s financial leadership abilities, highlighting his experience across various sectors as an asset to the company’s strategic financial management.

This change in the executive team comes as CloudCommerce aims to continue its growth trajectory and financial stability in the market.

Investors might view this appointment as a progressive step for CloudCommerce, as the company strengthens its leadership team with individuals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise in financial management and strategic planning.

For further details and updates on CloudCommerce and its recent executive changes, investors can review the full 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support.

