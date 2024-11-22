Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CLFD opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $428.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clearfield by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

