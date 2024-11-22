Claire Mcdonough Sells 3,210 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.