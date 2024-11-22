Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 178,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DAL opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.