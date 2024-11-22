Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.05 and a fifty-two week high of $219.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.25.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.