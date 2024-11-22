Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $94.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.