Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 10,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $288.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 44.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,498 shares of company stock worth $10,381,296. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

