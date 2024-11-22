Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

