Citigroup Lowers Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $161.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $166.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on J. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Shares of J opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 37.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

