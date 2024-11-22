Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Price

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 251,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,149. Regions Financial has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 40,972 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 281.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

