Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $205,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $196.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $197.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

