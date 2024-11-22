Citigroup Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $63.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,196,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $2,259,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,890,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 216,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 140,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.