Church & Dwight (CHD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $114.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $98.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Church & Dwight is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $112.85.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

