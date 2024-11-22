Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,350 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $568,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

DLR opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.55, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.