Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 105,842 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 105,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of T-Mobile US worth $649,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $236.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.96 and a 52-week high of $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

