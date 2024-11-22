Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 176,070 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 176,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Skyworks Solutions worth $477,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.