Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Realty Income worth $617,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Realty Income by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,876 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Realty Income by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 54.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,140,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,072,000 after buying an additional 755,987 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE O opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.95%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

