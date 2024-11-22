Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.93% of Fidelity National Financial worth $498,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

