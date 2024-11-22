CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 759 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

