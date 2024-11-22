CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 147 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $453.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $396.07 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.