CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 140,135 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.