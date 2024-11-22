CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,233 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

