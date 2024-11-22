CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

