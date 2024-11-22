CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,067,000 after acquiring an additional 146,736 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,365,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after purchasing an additional 475,919 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after buying an additional 111,555 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

