CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE SHW opened at $383.32 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $272.34 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.