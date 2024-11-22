CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 853 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,202,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,996,000 after buying an additional 519,479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after buying an additional 729,535 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $192.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $196.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.68.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

