CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 2253798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$582.25 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total value of C$158,826.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,732 shares of company stock worth $3,584,982. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.