Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,739 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up 1.3% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $250,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $2,183,619,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $223,970,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $128,825,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COR opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.37. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.83 and a 12 month high of $251.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

