Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 94,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,044,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Catheter Precision Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

