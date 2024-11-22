Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPRX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

