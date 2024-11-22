Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

CCIF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 188,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,906. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

