Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

