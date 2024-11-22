Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$167.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.82.
Cargojet Price Performance
Cargojet Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is -147.37%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
