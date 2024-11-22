CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Down 50% – What’s Next?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 257,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 100,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

CardioComm Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$965,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15.

About CardioComm Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CardioComm Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioComm Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.