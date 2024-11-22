Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Tracy Robinson Purchases 3,300 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Tracy Robinson bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$147.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$488,380.20.
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CNR traded up C$2.19 on Friday, reaching C$154.71. 227,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$147.35 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.
Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
