Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Tracy Robinson Purchases 3,300 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Tracy Robinson bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$147.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$488,380.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR traded up C$2.19 on Friday, reaching C$154.71. 227,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$147.35 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.