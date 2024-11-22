CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.20.

CACI International stock opened at $475.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International has a 52-week low of $314.06 and a 52-week high of $588.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.44.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in CACI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 49.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

