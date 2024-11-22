Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,RTT News reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CABA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,632,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,119,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 790,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
