Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CABA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of CABA opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,632,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86,214 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,119,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 790,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

